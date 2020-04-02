Two found dead in different areas of Panchkula

The two deceased were taken to the Panchkula Civil Hospital in Sector 6, where their post-mortem was to be conducted. (Representational Photo) The two deceased were taken to the Panchkula Civil Hospital in Sector 6, where their post-mortem was to be conducted. (Representational Photo)

Two unidentified persons were found dead in different areas of Panchkula on Tuesday. While a 40-year-old man was found dead outside Rajiv Colony, another 55-year-year-old beggar was found dead outside Nada Sahib Gurudwara.

The police said that the deceased beggar was suffering from a mental illness and the other person was an alcoholic. The officials did not clarify the reason for their deaths, however, the police said that no injury marks were found on their bodies.

The two deceased were taken to the Panchkula Civil Hospital in Sector 6, where their post-mortem was to be conducted.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd