Two foreign Jaish militants killed, 5 Armymen injured in J&K encounter

Two foreign Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militants were killed and five army men were injured in a pre-dawn encounter between militants and security forces on the outskirts of Srinagar on Friday.

A J&K Police official said a cordon-and-search operation (CASO) was launched in the Sutsoo Kalan area of Nowgam, on the outskirts of Srinagar, on early Friday morning. During the search operation, militants fired at the search party, triggering an encounter. Subsequently, police confirmed killing of two militants in the operation.

Later, a police release stated that the slain militants were affiliated with JeM. “From the incriminating material recovered at the site of encounter, it is understood that both the killed terrorists are Pakistani nationals identified as Ali and Idrees,” a J&K Police spokesperson said. “As per the police records, both the killed terrorists were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM.”

A senior Army official told The Indian Express that five Armymen were also injured in the operation. “They are stable and are under treatment,” said the official. Police said that they have recovered one US-made M4 carbine rifle from the militants. The rifle, according to police sources, is used by NATO forces in Afghanistan and also by the Special Forces of Pakistan.

This is the third M4 carbine rifle recovered from militants in the Valley since November 2017.

The J&K Police had first recovered the rifle from JeM chief Masood Azhar’s nephew Talha Rashid, who was killed in an encounter with forces in Pulwama in November 2017. The second instance was in October 2018, when forces killed Masood’s another nephew, Usman Haider, in Tral.

A senior police officer told The Indian Express that as per inputs, the militants killed on Friday had apparently used the M4 rifle for “sniping purposes”.