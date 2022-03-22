Two foreign institutes want campuses in India: Govt

TWO FOREIGN higher education institutes, based out of Italy and France, are interested in setting up campuses in India, the government told Lok Sabha on Monday.

According to a written response furnished by Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar, Milan-based institute of fashion and design Istituto Marangoni, which opened in a branch in Mumbai in 2017, has expressed interest to establish a “foreign, fully independent Higher Education Institute of Fashion and Design in India”.

Without naming the French institute, the response added, “Ministry of External Affairs has informed that the French side has expressed interest in setting up a university campus for higher education courses in India.”

“International campuses will give students from India and neighbouring countries exposure to quality education of global standards,” it added.

The National Education Policy, 2020 states that top universities in the world will be facilitated to operate in India.

“A legislative framework facilitating such entry will be put in place, and such universities will be given special dispensation regarding regulatory, governance, and content norms on par with other autonomous institutions of India,” states the NEP 2020.

During the Budget speech 2022-23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced that world class foreign universities and institutions will be allowed in the Gujarat International Finance-Tec (GIFT) city — an under-construction business district in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar – among others.