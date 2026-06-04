Two-fold raise in financial ceiling for field commanders: Rajnath Singh releases revised DFPDS

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Thursday released the revised Delegation of Financial Powers (DFPDS-2026) for the Armed Forces, which includes a twofold increase in the financial ceiling for field commanders to improve operational efficiency, while also enhancing financial delegation to support revenue procurements exceeding Rs 1.25 lakh crore.

The development assumes significance in the wake of the large-scale procurements being undertaken by the Armed Forces, through the emergency and the regular route, since last year.

The DFPDS is an official document that regulates all revenue procurements for the Armed Forces, as opposed to the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) that governs all bigger capital purchases. The DFPDS specifies the competent authorities and outlines the financial powers granted to them. Revenue procurements involve acquiring essential spare parts and ammunition needed for maintaining capital assets of the defence forces and ensuring their long-term sustainability.