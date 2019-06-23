Two fall to death while leaving Bengaluru pub

Two people fell to their death from the second floor of a building while leaving a pub in central Bengaluru on Friday night.

Pavan Attavar (36) and R Vedha (29) were leaving #Bier pub at Church Street in Bengaluru around 11.30 pm when the incident occurred.

A CCTV camera located at the entrance to the pub captured the sequence of events leading to the two friends falling down a staircase and crashing out of the building through an open balcony.

The CCTV footage shows Attavar holding a seemingly inebriated Vedha and stepping out of the pub door to walk down the staircase. They slip near the first landing and the duo tumble through the open balcony at the landing and on to the ground floor. They fell to their death even as Bengaluru’s new Police Commissioner Alok Kumar was leaving the building after checks.

Television cameras covering the visit of the police commissioner also captured images of the two falling out of the building. No case was registered by the police since the CCTV footage indicated that an accidental fall caused the death. Senior police officials, however, said they were exploring the possibility of pursuing a case of negligence by the building owners.

Attavar was employed with The Printers Mysore — which publishes the newspapers Deccan Herald and Prajavani — as a branding manager. Vedha was employed with a multinational IT firm.