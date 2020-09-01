Two DYFI workers killed in Kerala; CPM blames Congress, oppn party denies role

According to police, CCTV footage of the incident showed two groups clashing at a junction in the town late at night, and the DYFI men were hacked with swords. (File)

Two workers of DYFI, the youth wing of CPI(M), were killed at Venjaramoodu, in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district, late Sunday night, with CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan alleging a conspiracy of top Congress leaders behind the murders.

The Congress denied involvement in the crime.

The police identified the victims as Mithilaj, 30, and Haq Muhammed, 24. While Mithilaj died on the spot, Haq succumbed while being taken to hospital, the police said.

According to police, CCTV footage of the incident showed two groups clashing at a junction in the town late at night, and the DYFI men were hacked with swords. The police said they are investigating to ascertain whether it was a political murder or one triggered by group rivalry.

While the CPI(M) blamed the opposition party for resorting to politics of violence and murder in Kerala, state Congress chief Mullappally Ramachandran claimed that the killings were the fallout of “gang rivalry”. The Congress, he said, does not support political violence and if Congressmen are involved in the crime, they would not be given any support from the party.

“The CPI(M) is accusing the Congress to divert public attention from controversies and scandals involving the government,” Ramachandran maintained.

The CPI(M) said a black day would be observed on September 2 at all branches of the party to protest the killings.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.