Two die of drug overdose in Amritsar

Two people died of drug overdose in Amritsar district at Amritsar on Saturday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Sarwan Singh, a resident of Gharinda village, nearly 20 kms from Amritsar, and Jatinder Singh, a resident of Beas village, nearly 40 kms from Amritsar.

According to SSP Amritsar (Rural) Parampal Singh, the body of Sarwan Singh (27) was cremated by his family members before the arrival of police which had gone there to take the body for autopsy. However, the body of Jatinder Singh (24) was sent for postmortem. Drug overdose was cited as the cause of death in the conclusion by doctors, he said.

The family members of Jatinder told the police that he had become a drug addict around three years ago, the SSP said.

