Two die as crude bomb goes off in Kamarhati

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Razza and Shahid Sheikh — residents of Kankinara. (Representational image)

Two men died and another was injured after a crude bomb, kept in a shanty, exploded at Kamarhati’s congested Dhobighat area in North 24 Parganas on Sunday. The incident created panic in the area.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Razza and Shahid Sheikh — residents of Kankinara. “Three people were inside in the shanty. They were taken to nearby Sagar Dutta Medical College and Hospital. While two of them died, one is being treated,” said police.

Asked if the three were making crude bombs when the explosion occurred, Barrackpore Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma said, “That is not yet clear.” A forensic team will visit the spot tomorrow.

—With PTI

