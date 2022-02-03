Two die after inhaling gas while cleaning sewage tank in Faridabad

Two labourers died while cleaning a sewage tank in Faridabad on Wednesday evening. Police said a preliminary probe has found that they died after allegedly inhaling poisonous gas that had built up underneath the tank.

The victims were not equipped with protective gear such as masks, safety belts and boots, said police. The deceased have been identified as Balbir, 50, and Pradeep, 40, both from Padam Nagar, Tigaon road in Faridabad. Police said the men worked as private sewage tank cleaners and were hired by a restaurant owner.

According to the police, the incident was reported at 5.15 pm when Balbir and Pradeep were cleaning the tank and fainted.

“While they were at work in Sector 14, Huda market, their employer asked them to clean the bottom of the tank, which had a depth of more than 10 feet. First, one of them went inside and fainted after inhaling the gases. Then, the second went in to rescue him and he too fainted. The other workers present pulled the duo out of the tank. The workers were not provided with safety equipment,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

Sube Singh, spokesperson, Faridabad police, said: “A team from Sector 14 police post rushed to the spot and found the two men lying unconscious. They were rushed to a government hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.”

Police said the two bodies have been kept in the mortuary at a government hospital for a post-mortem.

“The victims’ families have been informed. Appropriate action will be taken as and when a complaint is filed against the contractor or employer,” said Singh.

Naresh Kumar, the state president of the Municipal Employees Union in Haryana, said, “Workers continue to die despite a ban on manual scavenging by the Supreme Court. Sanitation workers employed by private contractors do not have any legal protection. No steps are being taken by the district administration to provide them with safety equipment. Strict action should be taken against the accused and compensation should be given to the families.”