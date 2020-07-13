Two detained on suspicion of killing minor in Bengal

Sources said the police were probing whether the marks on the girl’s throat were a result of strangulation. (Representational Image) Sources said the police were probing whether the marks on the girl’s throat were a result of strangulation. (Representational Image)

A woman and a youth were detained on Sunday on suspicion of their involvement in the death of a 10-year-old girl in Kolkata’s New Alipore area.

Police also visited her house on Sunday afternoon to collect evidence.

According to police, the minor — a resident of E Block in New Alipore area — was allegedly found unconscious in her house on Friday afternoon. She was rushed to Vidyasagar Hospital in Behala area where doctors declared her brought dead.

However, the doctors refused to hand over the minor girl’s body to the family after spotting marks on her throat and sent it for post-mortem examination, police added.

Sources said the family of the deceased claimed that the girl died of fear after seeing a ghost. The police refused to believe the family’s claims and detained the mother and another youth for questioning on Sunday.

A senior officer of Kolkata Police said, “The family members had asked the doctors to hand over the body after she was declared dead. But the doctors became suspicious after noticing the marks on the body and also found their behaviour odd. So, the doctors sent the body for post-mortem examination. We are investigating the matter and have started interrogating the mother and another person.”

