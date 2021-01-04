Two deaths, 47 new cases in Mohali

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Aashika Jain said that 106 patients recovered from the infection. (Representational)

Two more deaths were reported in Mohali district due to Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the tally of fatalities to 345. As many as 47 positive Covid-19 cases were reported from the district, increasing the tally to 18,304 with 979 active cases.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Aashika Jain said that 106 patients recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals or home isolation.

The ADC said that out of the cases reported Sunday, a maximum of 37 were reported from Mohali (urban), four from Gharuan, three from Dhakoli, two from Kharar and one from Lalru.

The district administration did not provide any information, including the age and co-morbidities, of the deceased coronavirus patients.