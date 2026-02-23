Two dead, several hospitalised in Andhra Pradesh’s Rajahmundry after suspected milk contamination

The two women—ages 85 and 70—were admitted to local hospitals along with seven others due to ill health in the last 24 hours. (File photo/Canva)

At least two elderly women have died due to suspected milk contamination in Andhra Pradesh’s Rajahmundry, officials said.

The two women—ages 85 and 70—were admitted to local hospitals along with seven others due to ill health in the last 24 hours. The two women died of acute renal failure, while the remaining patients are under treatment.

East Godavari District Collector K Kirthi Chekuri said that one milk vendor who supplies milk to over 100 houses in Chowdeshwari Nagar and Swaroop Nagar in Rajahmundry has been detained on suspicion of contaminating the milk with adulterants. Officials took samples from 75 houses to which the vendor had supplied milk and found evidence of contamination.