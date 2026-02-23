Two dead, several hospitalised in Andhra Pradesh’s Rajahmundry after suspected milk contamination

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu orders probe after several elderly people were admitted to hospitals

Written by: Sreenivas Janyala
2 min readFeb 23, 2026 03:01 PM IST
The two women—ages 85 and 70—were admitted to local hospitals along with seven others due to ill health in the last 24 hours.
At least two elderly women have died due to suspected milk contamination in Andhra Pradesh’s Rajahmundry, officials said.

The two women—ages 85 and 70—were admitted to local hospitals along with seven others due to ill health in the last 24 hours. The two women died of acute renal failure, while the remaining patients are under treatment.

East Godavari District Collector K Kirthi Chekuri said that one milk vendor who supplies milk to over 100 houses in Chowdeshwari Nagar and Swaroop Nagar in Rajahmundry has been detained on suspicion of contaminating the milk with adulterants. Officials took samples from 75 houses to which the vendor had supplied milk and found evidence of contamination.

District Medical and Health Officer K Venkateswara Rao said that he received information from several private hospitals about people, mainly elderly individuals, admitted with symptoms of anuria (inability to pass urine). “We have sounded an alert in the areas where the milk vendor has been supplying milk. We have launched an investigation to find out what ingredients were used to adulterate the milk,” he said.

Collector Chekuri said that a Rapid Response Team has been constituted, which is visiting homes in the two localities and collecting milk, food, and water samples to be sent for lab analysis to check for any infectious diseases. Officials said that rapid-test medical camps have been set up, along with field-level medical camps, in the two affected localities. The government general hospital at Rajahmundry will conduct the post-mortem of the two deceased women to ascertain the cause of death.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the incident Monday and directed senior officials of the Food Safety and Medical and Health Department to visit Rajahmundry immediately.

Sreenivas Janyala
Sreenivas Janyala

