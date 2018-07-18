Two dead, nearly 1,900 shifted to safer places as heavy rainfall batters Gujarat

NDRF personnel wade through floodwaters to rescue people stranded on a farm cottage at Matiyana village of Manavadar taluka in Junagadh on Tuesday. (Photo: Gopal Kateshiya) NDRF personnel wade through floodwaters to rescue people stranded on a farm cottage at Matiyana village of Manavadar taluka in Junagadh on Tuesday. (Photo: Gopal Kateshiya)

Two people died while another is feared drowned as rain continued to lash Gujarat on Tuesday with nearly 1,900 people moved to safer places from Saurashtra region and south Gujarat.

As per revenue department records, people were relocated from Monday night till Tuesday evening from Navsari, Gir Somnath, Surat, and Bhavnagar, among other districts, by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and other rescue teams.

Rajkot city and adjoining areas recorded around 177 mm rain in the last 12 hours till 6 am on Tuesday. In Navsari district, 543 residents of Chikhli Billimora, Vansda, Gandevi were affected by swelling of Ambika and Kaveri rivers. Government officials said Ambika river has crossed the danger mark of 28 feet and was flowing at 28.20 feet, while Kaveri river was flowing at 17 feet, just two feet below of danger level.

In Chikhli taluka of Navsari, a 58-year-old man, Bachu Nayka, is feared to have drowned in the Kaveri. In Rajkot, an 18-year-old Devendra Chavda drowned when he was trying to cross a flooded rivulet at Bhupgadh village, nearly 30 km east of the district, officials said.

“An NDRF team recovered his body and the motorcycle around 10 am Tuesday,” said an officer of Rajkot district flood control room.

In Junagadh, more than 500 people had to be evacuated to safer places while several people continued to remain in temporary relief centres in Gir Somnath and Amreli districts as rail and road traffic remained affected for the second consecutive day.

After being pounded by 355.6 mm rain on Monday, Gir Gadhdra taluka received 152.4 mm overnight rain, taking the total to 508 inches in 24 hours.

Neighbouring Una was lashed by 177.8mm rain overnight.

“Around 90 people have been evacuated in Una after their villages were flooded. NDRF team has rescued 242 people in two days after they were trapped in flood waters,” Mahendra Prajapati, sub-divisional magistrate of Una said. He said the rainfall had stopped on Tuesday and water had begun to recede.

In Junagadh district, Manavadar received 279.4mm rain in 12 hours till 6 pm on Tuesday, causing flooding in many villages and downstream Ghed area along the seacoast.

Meanwhile, Okha-bound Saurashtra Mail train had to be halted at Jamnagar after a section of track embankment was washed away at Kanalus junction, around 30 km south of Jamnagar. Due the damaged track, movement of seven trains were affected even as one track at Kanalus junction was repaired by late evening. A Western Railway officer said five buses had been arranged to help passengers continue their onward journey.

Government officials said that two national highways, 12 state highways have been closed. Power supply has been disrupted at 113 villages.

Forecast for heavy rainfall has been issued for south Gujarat, Saurashtra, Kutch and north Gujarat for the next five days due to a cyclonic circulation over Arabian Sea.

