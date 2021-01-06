Gujarat: Two dead as man stabs wife, four relatives over tiff

A man allegedly stabbed his father-in-law and sister-in-law to death after assaulting them inside their home at Sarodi village in Surendranagar district’s Thangadh taluka on Tuesday, police said. The accused allegedly attacked five of his relatives, including his wife, following a dispute, they added.

The accused, Hitesh Koradiya, a resident of Muli, locked himself up in his father-in-law’s house to escape a mob that gathered outside the house and was detained by the police later.

According to police, Hitesh’s wife Meena had returned to her father’s home at Sarodi village around eight months ago due to a marital dispute and had delivered the couple’s first child four months ago. Around 11.30 am Tuesday, Koradiya had reached his father-in-law Damjibhai Chavda’s house, and soon after an argument broke out.

Koradiya stabbed Dambjibhai, Meena, and the latter’s three sisters — Sonal, Usha, and Lalita—in a fit of rage, police said. Injured Sonal and Damjibhai were rushed to a hospital in Thangadh and later referred to a hospital in Wankaner. However, 22-year-old Sonal succumbed on way to Wankaner. The 50-year-old Dambjibhai was eventually referred to PDU Hospital in Rajkot, where he died during treatment, police inspector Mohan Chaudhary, the in-charge of Thangadh police station, said.

Usha and Lalita were also undergoing treatment but their condition was reported out of danger, police said. Koradiya too was injured in the violence and has been admitted to a hospital in Rajkot, they added.

“Due to marital discord, Meena had returned to her parents’ home around eight months ago. Koradiya had come to see his son for the second time after he was born on Tuesday. But due to some dispute, he became violent and attacked his in-laws with a knife, leaving his father-in-law and one of the three sisters-in-law dead,” the police inspector said. The couple had married around one-and-a-half-year ago.

After fatally stabbing his in-laws, Koradiya locked himself inside his in-law’s home itself as a crowd gathered outside. “After being alerted about the incident, we rushed to the spot and found that the accused had locked himself in a room in his father-in-law’s house. A crowd had gathered outside, demanding that the accused be handed over to them. However, we dispersed the crowd and detained the Koradiya from that room itself,” Chaudhary said.

The police inspector added that process was on to register a case of murder against Koradiya.