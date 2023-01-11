MV Ganga Vilas: Here’s how the Varanasi-Dibrugarh cruise will look like

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the world’s longest river cruise, MV Ganga Vilas, on January 13 via video conferencing.

In a statement, Prime Minister’s Office said MV Ganga Vilas will begin its journey from Varanasi and sail around 3,200 km in 51 days to reach Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh, traversing across 27 river systems in the two countries.

The voyage is packed with visits to 50 tourist spots, including World Heritage spots, national parks, and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh, and Guwahati in Assam.

With the launch, Union Minister of Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari said India will “gain a huge boost in inland water transportation” and “accelerate tourism”.

India is set to gain a huge boost in inland water transportation by launching the world’s #LongestRiverCruise, named MV Ganga Vilas. It will sail from Varanasi to Dibrugarh via Bangladesh across 27 river systems and take 51 days. pic.twitter.com/MWDhVk2qNm — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) January 11, 2023

It will make pit-stops to cover various historical, cultural and religious spots, including the famous Ganga Arti in Varanasi, the Buddhist site of Sarnath; and even Majuli, the largest river island in Assam. The travellers will also visit the Bihar School Of Yoga and Vikramshila University. The cruise will also traverse through the Sunderbans In the Bay of Bengal delta, as well as Kaziranga National Park.

The vessel has three decks,18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists, with all the luxury amenities. The maiden voyage has 32 tourists from Switzerland signing up for the entire length of the journey. It will cost approximately Rs 25,000 per person per day, the operators told The Indian Express.

It will explore forty historic sites on the banks of the river Ganga including, Mahabodhi temple, Hazarduari Palace, Katra Masjid, Bodh Gaya, Chandanagar church, Char Bangla Temple and more.

The project is in line with the prime minister’s endeavour to boost river cruise tourism and herald a new age of tourism for India. The PMO has added that the cruise has been curated to bring out the best of India to be showcased to the world.

(with inputs from PTI)