Two days before tabling in assembly: SGPC rejects report on sacrilege incidents, calls panel ‘anti-Sikh’

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Even as the Punjab government prepares to table the report of Justice Ranjit Singh (retd) Commission on sacrilege incidents and cases of police firing in the Assembly on August 27, the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) on Saturday held a special meeting of its executive committee and dismissed the panel and its findings as “anti-Sikh”. Parts of findings purportedly from the report are already out in the public domain.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh had formed the Commission in 2017 to probe the series of incidents of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib, Gita and Quran reported in Punjab since 2015. The Commission was also tasked to investigate the police firing at Sikh protesters sitting at a dharna against desecration incidents in Kotakpura and Behbal Klan in October 2015, when the SAD was in power.

SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal said, “We have objected to the leakage of report in public before it’s tabled in the Assembly by the government. Instead of investigating the sacrilege incidents, the Commission has itself caused disrespect to the torn pages of Guru Granth Sahib by making these a part of police station records.”

The resolution also alleged that the Commission’s report used foul language for Akal Takht jathedar, the SGPC body and its leadership. Longowal said, “The Commission is anti-Sikh. The report has attempted to create confusion among Sikhs to please the Congress. The Commission has misused the government machinery to produce fake witnesses. This report is just part of series of the Congress attacks on Sikh institutions in 1984 and so on.”

The SGPC has also sought action against Justice (retd) Ranjit Singh.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App