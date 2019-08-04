Two-day training session for party MPs: ‘BJP organic entity, not assembled’

Unruffled by the developments in Jammu and Kashmir over the last few days, the BJP leadership gathered together in Delhi for a closed-door training session of party MPs. Describing the BJP as an organic entity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was learnt to have stressed the importance of collective efforts to party MPs.

Advertising

“Individually we can make impact, but together we can make much better impact through our collective efforts,” an MP present during the day quoted Modi as having emphasised during his brief address to them. The Prime Minister was also said to have stressed on the importance to striking a balance between parliamentary work and remaining connected with party workers.

“Modi described BJP as a family and categorically told party MPs that it is growing because of its ideology and thoughts and not because of the legacy of a family,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi quoted Modi as saying while reminding them that “team BJP is an organic entity, not an assembled entity”.

Modi also told party MPs to keep the spirit of party workers alive even as they progress through their political careers.

Advertising

The Prime Minister spoke after inaugurating a two-day training programme – ‘Abhyas Varga’ – for party MPs at the Parliament complex on Saturday. Modi is learnt to have invoked ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ as the motivation not only for him but for all efforts by party leaders.

In his brief address, Home Minister Amit Shah was learnt to have focussed on organisation-related issues and did not dwell on the political developments outside.

“Not a sentence was uttered about the current situation in Kashmir through the day,” said a party MP who was present during the training session. However, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday, was seen with Modi after stepping out of the training session hall. Home Minister Amit Shah worked from his office in the Parliament complex.

During the meeting, BJP Working President J P Nadda addressed a session where he spoke about Modi’s vision for ‘New India’ and how each MP can contribute to realise this dream. Nadda is believed to have emphasised a “poverty-free, corruption-free and terrorism-free” India where all Indians stand united as the PM’s vision of New India.

During the first day, senior party leaders Thaawarchand Gehlot and Bhupender Yadav addressed separate sessions for party MPs. While Yadav spoke on parliamentary practices and how to work through them, there was another session by Arjun Ram Meghwal about the MPLADS. Few selected MPs also made a presentation during the day about their best practices as an MP in their constituencies.