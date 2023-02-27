Two-day Bird Survey Dharoi 2023: Counting concludes at not-so explored wetland

Fifteen teams of birdwatchers from Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh completed the second two-day Bird Survey Dharoi 2023 on the wetland spread over 107 square kilometres at the trijunction of Mehsana, Sabarkantha and Banaskantha districts in north Gujarat on Sunday.

“Where does one get to see such a fascinating landscape and thousands of waterfowls,” Uday Vora, a prominent birdwatcher of Gujarat, said while driving on a dirt track atop the Kolani hill.

Vora, a retired Indian Forest Service Officer (IFS), begins the counting from an abandoned stone quarry on the side of the Kolani hill on the edge of the wetland. After scanning the waters, Vora asks Mahendrasinh Chauhan (19), a watchman with the forest department and the latter’s younger brother Prahladsinh Chauhan (18) as to what species of birds they want to see.

The brothers plead their ignorance. “We hardly know names of species. For us, all swimming birds are ducks,” said Mahendrasinh.

“Not many birdwatchers have explored this wetland despite it having been designate as one of the 21 priority wetlands of their kind in the country by Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History in 2004,” Vora, who is the honourary secretary of the Bird Conservation Society of Gujarat (BCSG), tells them.

Vora listed international migratory species like garganeys, European wigeons, gadwalls, northern pintails and northern shovelers, while observing the ducks roosting on a small island and others foraging by forming a large flock.

While counting the waterfowls, a local fisherman started rowing his boat in the direction of the island, making the birds fly away. Dharoi reservoir was created by damming Sabarmati and Harnoi rivers in 1978 as a major irrigation scheme. The dam created a wetland spread over 107 square kilometres (sqkm) and which submerged 28 villages fully and 19 partially along with 74 square kilometre fertile land.

Advertisement

The maiden Dharoi Bird Survey, 2022, which was first-of-its-kind formal exercise to map and record diversity and population abundance of waterfowls in Dharoi, recorded 193 species out of the 616 found in Gujarat.

“Thousands of birds had descended on this dam in the beginning of the winter. But now that temperatures have started soaring, only black ducks are left,” said Babarsinh Chauhan (47), a farmer in Vijlasan village, adding sarus cranes were also roosting in this wetland till a few months ago.

The bird survey was jointly organised by BCSG and Adams Nature Retreat Resort (ANRR), Polo Forest, in collaboration with the Gujarat forest department.

Advertisement

“While Gujarat has only four Ramsar listed wetlands, there are at least 20 others, including Dharoi, meet the criteria. In such a context, increased birding activities will also help tackle poaching,” Vora said.

By the end of the evening session of bird counting, Vora counted a few thousand birds of 26 species. Referring to the chirping of shrubland, woodland and passerine birds from the hills and agricultural fields, he added, “If I were to count these also, my list of bird species will easily cross 100 in a single session.”

Leading another team of birders in Delvada campa on the southern edge of the dam, Mayur Rathod encounters flocks of greylag geese, little cormorants, black-tailed godwits, pied kingfishers and greater flamingos. “North Gujarat wetlands have so far remained ignored by birdwatchers despite the huge diversity of species they support,” said Rathod, who runs a resort in Polo forest.

Organisers said the objective was to create a database of the species and their population in Dharoi that can help formulate policies for strengthening protection and conservation measures as well as for assessing suitability of the area for ecotourism and thereby create employment opportunities for local communities.