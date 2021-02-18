Two Dalit girls found dead in a field in Unnao, third critical

The police said they suspected it to be a case of poisoning, with no signs of struggle at the site and no injury marks found prima facie on the girls.

BODIES OF two Dalit girls, aged 13 and 16, were found in the family’s field in Unnao district on Wednesday evening, along with a 17-year-old in a serious condition. The elder girls were sisters, with the 13-year-old their cousin.

The police said they suspected it to be a case of poisoning, with no signs of struggle at the site and no injury marks found prima facie on the girls. The brother of the girls claimed they had been found with their hands and feet tied up. While the younger girls were declared dead on arrival at hospital, the 17-year-old continues to be critical.

Speaking to reporters, the brother said, “They had gone to the farm to collect grass. Today, they got late returning, so we went to look for them. We found them tied up, with clothes like their chunni.”

IG (Lucknow Range) Laxmi Singh said they were yet to confirm if the girls were tied up. “The brother has given a statement saying this, but we can’t say anything because the bodies were removed before the police reached the spot,” Singh said.

UP ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said the girls had left their house on Wednesday around 3 pm, and were found by the family members in the evening.

Unnao SP Sureshrao A Kulkarni said, “Under the Asoha Police Station limits, three girls were found unconscious in their own farm. They were sent to hospital. Prima facie, it has come to light that they had gone to get fodder and when the family members went looking for them, they found them lying in the field. There was some white substance coming out of their mouth and doctors have said there were symptoms of poisoning. We are recording statements of all the people concerned and an in-depth probe is being conducted. Necessary action is being taken.”

ADG (Lucknow Zone) S N Sabat said there were no signs of violence or a struggle at the crime scene. “Our probe is on. We are looking at all possible angles,” said the ADG.

In a statement, the Unnao Police said senior officers had rushed to the site for further investigation.