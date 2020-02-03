Two CRPF men among 9 injured in Srinagar grenade explosion

An injured CRPF personnel after the grenade attack in Srinagar on Sunday. (Express photo by Shuiab Masoodi) An injured CRPF personnel after the grenade attack in Srinagar on Sunday. (Express photo by Shuiab Masoodi)

Nine people, including two CRPF personnel, were injured after suspected militants lobbed a grenade in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk area on Sunday. Authorities said those injured were in a stable condition.

A CRPF spokesperson said the attack occurred at Pratap Park around 12.45 pm. “A grenade was lobbed upon the deployed troops of C/171 Bn CRPF @021245 hours, wherein 2 civilians and 2 personnel of CRPF sustained minor splinter injuries,” said the spokesperson.

Nazir Hussain Chowdhary, Medical Superintendent of Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital, said seven injured civilians were brought to the hospital. “They had minor injuries. We have discharged three of them,” he said.

A CRPF official said both of their injured men are stable and sustained minor splinter injuries. “One of the injured has been discharged, while another is under observation,” said the official.

IGP CRPF (Srinagar) Ravideep Singh Sahi said the CRPF personnel, who were present in the area, were part of regular deployment.

Last month, just two days before the Republic day celebrations, three people, including two security personnel, were injured in a grenade explosion in Srinagar’s old city area.

