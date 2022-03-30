Two crore families in rural India given pucca houses: PM Modi

Ownership of homes by women has empowered them and strengthened their say in financial matters of the household, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after inaugurating 5.21 lakh houses of beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY)-Gramin in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

Putting emphasis on cooperation among states in implementation of Central policies, Modi virtually took part in griha pravesh (housewarming) of the beneficiaries.

Addressing them, Modi said, “Our government has provided pucca houses to 2.5 crore families across the country — of these, 2 crore houses are in rural areas. More than 30 lakh PM Awas houses have been approved in Madhya Pradesh, of which more than 24 lakh have been completed.”

Emphasising on the participation of backward tribes such as Baiga, Sahariya and Bharia, he said, “The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government (in MP) deserves to be applauded not only for effectively implementing the Centre’s schemes but also extending its benefits to the most backward tribals, who had never thought of owning a pucca house (earlier).”

Speaking on the need to conserve water, Modi took a pledge with the beneficiaries to build 75 Amrit Sarovars in every district of the country by next year. These ponds, he said, should be new and big. “The benefit of MGNREGA can be taken in their construction. It will play an important role in protection and promotion of the environment,” he said.

Modi also said that PM Awas Yojana is the first step towards alleviation of poverty, which were earlier limited to mere slogans. “When the poor sleep under a pucca roof, they will be able to concentrate on their children’s education and other works with confidence.”

Chief Minister Chouhan, who was on an official tour of Chhatarpur district, told the beneficiaries: “A provision of Rs 10,000 crore has been made in next year’s state Budget to ensure construction of 10 lakh houses under PM Awas in the next three years. Besides houses, toilets, cooking gas, electricity connection and drinking water will also be provided to the beneficiaries.”