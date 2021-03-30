Two Covid patients die by suicide in Nagpur

Kute had been suffering from kidney stones for the past 30 years, according to Ajni Police.

Two Covid patients allegedly died by suicide in Nagpur in the last two days even as one of them was receiving treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

On Monday, around 5.30 pm, Purushottam Gajbhiye, 81, was found dead inside a bathroom in the GMCH’s Covid ward of GMCH. A case has been registered in connection with the death at the Ajni Police Station. Gajbhiye was admitted to the covid ward on March 25.

On Tuesday morning, another alleged suicide by a Covid patient came to light. Vasant Kute, 68, a resident of 85 plot area, was found dead on the first floor of a building, according to the case registered at Ajni Police Station.

Kute had been suffering from kidney stones for the past 30 years, according to Ajni Police.

His son Vivek told The Indian Express, “He (Kute) was in a disturbed state of mind since my brother, his wife and their 11-year old son are all covid patients. My mother, too, has the infection. He didn’t share this with anyone and apparently died by suicide early morning.”

He further said, “My father tested positive on March 26 and was put on medication from the next day. But he had complained to me that the medicines are very heavy and his urination frequency has gone up and has severe inflammation. Due to Holi for two days, everything was closed and I couldn’t do much to assuage him.”



Vivek added that his brother, Pankaj, 42, is recovering from the infection.