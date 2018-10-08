Two cops suspended for support to accused in Apple executive’s murder

Constable Prashant Chaudhary. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Constable Prashant Chaudhary. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Two constables from the Jamania police station of Ghazipur were suspended Sunday for indiscipline. They had worn black armbands protesting the arrest of the constables accused of murdering Vivek Tiwari in Lucknow last week.

“Today we were informed that some policemen at the Jamania police station were wearing black armbands. Action was taken against them. Constables Keshav Dutt Pandey and Mohammad Shadab Siddique were suspended. Eleven other policemen, including in-charge Akhilesh Kumar were sent to police lines,” said Ghazipur SP Yash Veer Singh.

Earlier, action was taken against a police inspector in Amethi for posting objectionable content against the arrest of the constables Prashant Chaudhary and Sundeep.

