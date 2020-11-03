Two cops suspended for Sardhana blast, police probe ‘explosive cache’

The SSP also ordered a probe, saying that “a large quantity of explosives” was recovered from the blast site.

Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Sahni on Monday said that he has suspended two policemen – Sardhana police post in-charge and a constable – over last Thursday’s explosion at an illegal firecracker unit that left two dead and seven others injured. The SSP also ordered a probe, saying that “a large quantity of explosives” was recovered from the blast site.

“Jitendra Kumar Saini, the in-charge of Sardhana police post, and constable Rajkumar have been suspended. I have also ordered a time-bound probe on how such a large quantity of explosives reached the house without the police and intelligence officials getting to know,” SSP (Meerut) Ajay Sahni said.

The decision to suspend two policemen came a day after local BJP MLA Sangeet SOM demanded a high-level probe into the explosion. Two persons – Asif (38) and Asim (32) – were killed in the explosion that took place in a house in Peerjadagan locality on October 29. A team, led by ADGP Rajiv Sabharwal, on Sunday recovered around 300 kg of unexploded explosives from the debris, police said.

In a video message posted on Facebook on Sunday, the controversial BJP MLA said, “Recovery of such a huge cache of explosives by police from the debris of the house is a cause of serious concern which the law enforcers should not ignore.”

Meanwhile, around two dozen members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal demonstrated outside the Meerut DM’s office on Monday, threatening to launch an agitation.

