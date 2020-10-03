Two cops among 36 named in Kanpur ambush chargesheet

Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter on July 10.

Two policemen are among the 36 people named in the chargesheet that was filed by Kanpur police in connection with the July 2 ambush at Bikru village in which eight policemen, including Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, were killed when they had gone to arrest local gangster Vikas Dubey in an attempt to murder case.

The two policemen named in the chargesheet are the then station house officer of Choubeypur, Vinay Tiwari, and Sub-Inspector KK Sharma. Both were suspended and later arrested for allegedly tipping Dubey about police raid.

“The chargesheet against 36 people, including two policemen, has been filed in the court,” said Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural, Brijesh Srivastava.

A woman, who is married to one of the henchmen of Vikas Dubey, and was recently declared juvenile by the court has also been named in the chargesheet.

All the 36 accused named in the chargesheet are currently in judicial custody, Srivastava added.

“Police are looking for two more persons, whose role came to light during the investigation. Raids are being conducted to trace them,” Srivastava added.

On the night of July 2 when a police team reached near Dubey’s house at Bikru village, assailants fired on them from rooftops. Eight police personnel were killed and several others injured. Later, police gunned down six persons, including Vikas Dubey and his five associates in separate encounters. Police also razed down a portion of Vikas Dubey’s house at Bikru village a day after the ambush.

