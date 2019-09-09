Two consecutive earthquakes hit J&K, Himachal border region

Two consecutive earthquakes measuring 5.0 and 3.2 on the Richter scale hit the Jammu and Kashmir-Himachal Pradesh (Chamba) Border Region on Monday afternoon within a span of 30 minutes.

Advertising

The first earthquake measuring 5.0 was recorded at 12:10 pm, while the second one of 3.2 struck at 12:40 pm. The epicentre of both the quakes was in Chamba, bordering Jammu and Kashmir. There was no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property.

The epicentre of both earthquakes was at latitude 32.9 degrees North and longitude 76 East with a radius of 5 km.

This is the third earthquake in Chamba district within three days. Earlier on Sunday, a 3.4 low-intensity magnitude earthquake hit Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district at 5:30 am. The tremors were also felt in adjoining areas of the district.

Most parts of the state, including Chamba district, fall in the high-seismic sensitive zone.