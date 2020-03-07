Two civilians killed in Kashmir attacks: Police

The police identified the victim of the first incident as Shabir Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Tral Payeen area. The police identified the victim of the first incident as Shabir Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Tral Payeen area.

A civilian was shot dead by suspected militants in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district while another was killed in a grenade attack in Srinagar on Friday evening, officials said.



“He was driving alone in his SUV on Tral Gamraz road and was shot in the head,” said a police officer in Tral.

“Doctors at the sub-district hospital declared him brought dead,” said Dr Bashir Malik, Block Medical Officer at Tral.

In Srinagar, a grenade was lobbed at the security personnel deployed near the Maharaja Gunj police station, injuring Ghulam Nabi, aged around 60, CRPF IGP (Srinagar sector) Ravideep Singh Sahi told The Indian Express. Nabi, a former power development department employee, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

A senior police officer said another civilian was injured in the attack, but is stable.

