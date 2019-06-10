Two Chinese men among 3 killed in boiler blast in Haryana

THREE MEN, including two Chinese nationals working at Pusilin Biotechnology Private Limited, died in a boiler blast at the company’s factory in Rojka, Haryana on Sunday.

Advertising

According to police, the boiler caught fire and burst when a local, Vicky, was welding a leak.

“Two Chinese nationals, production manager Zhayn Yang and senior manager Jhin Jhin, were at the site to make sure the boiler is fixed as it had been giving trouble. The boiler burst at around 3.30 pm and all three died,” said SP (Mewat) Sangeeta Kalia.

According to officials, while the fire was not major, the three were standing close to the boiler when it burst.

Advertising

“We have been trying to contact the management but nobody is responding. Boilers are supposed to be inspected timely, but nobody from the company is there to produce any document to prove this was done. It seems there were lapses in regular inspection otherwise the blast would not have taken place. An FIR will be registered and the matter investigated thoroughly,” Kalia said.

According to the police, company breaks down animal products for medicinal use. “These products are dried in a big oven, which is where the use of a boiler comes in,” a police officer said.