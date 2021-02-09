Two-child norm to contest Gujarat civic polls: Nomination of BJP MLA’s son, 2 others rejected

BJP MLA Madhu Shrivastav and his son Dipak at the Vadodara district election office on Monday. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana)

The nomination of three candidates for the upcoming civic polls in Gujarat was rejected Monday under the provision to disqualify candidates with more than two living biological children.

The election officer of Ward 15 of Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) rejected the nomination of Dipak Shrivastav, two-term corporator and son of BJP MLA Madhu Shrivastav. Dipak had filed nomination as an Independent after BJP denied him a ticket. He has three children, including one “adopted” by his father just before the polls were announced.

On Monday morning, BJP candidate Ashish Joshi raised objection to Dipak’s candidature. Joshi contended that Dipak had submitted a false affidavit, stating the names of only two children in an attempt to “mislead” the election office. Subsequently, MLA Madhu Shrivastav and Dipak, along with their supporters gathered at the District Development Office, with the MLA threatening to file a defamation suit against “anyone speaking of three biological children” of his son.

The order of the election officer cited Section 10 of Gujarat Provisional Municipal Corporation Act, 1949, which was amended on August 4, 2015 and lays down that any candidate who has more than two living biological children, must be disqualified from contesting polls. Dipak and Madhu Shrivastav could not be reached for a comment after the order.

Independent candidate, Viren Rami, sitting corporator from VMC Ward 9, was disqualified after BJP candidate Shrirang Ayare contended that he had stated names of only two biological children. Rami contended that his first child from his previous marriage was in the custody of his former wife and could not be counted as his “biological child”. The election officer, however, turned down his argument citing Section 10 of the Act, which “does not provide any exceptions to living biological children — estranged or not”.

The nomination of Naran Savseta, Congress candidate for Ward No 4 of Rajkot Municipal Corporation, was rejected on the same ground. “I was not aware of this provision… I learnt about this after I had filed my nomination. Therefore, I prepared a sworn affidavit to withdraw my candidature and instead treat Ram Zilariya, my dummy candidate as the official candidate.”