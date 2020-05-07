Two BSF men die due to Covid-19, infections cross 400 mark in paramilitary forces

41 more personnel from the force tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the total infections in the BSF to 193. (Express photo) 41 more personnel from the force tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the total infections in the BSF to 193. (Express photo)

Two BSF personnel succumbed to Covid-19 on Thursday even as the total infections in the force inched towards 200. Along with CRPF (161), ITBP (45) and SSB (13), the total infections in paramilitary forces have now crossed 400. Barring 30 cases in Tripura, all cases have been reported in Delhi.

Moreover, 41 more personnel from the force tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the total infections in the BSF to 193. Of the 41 new infections, 12 belonged to the company that was deployed to maintain law and order in Jama Masjid and Chandani Mahal areas with Delhi police. This company of 94 personnel now has 73 positive cases.

Among the two BSF personnel who died, one had kidney ailment and had been going through dialysis while the other had no co-morbidities. The latter was 45 years of age and died within two days of developing symptoms. His test results came three days after his death.

Sources said the BSF man with kidney ailment was put up at the RK Puram-based hospital of the force and contracted the disease during a visit to a super specialty hospital for dialysis. Through him, several others in the BSF hospital have got infected, including two cancer patients as well.

Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief at the development. “Deeply pained to know about the loss of our two brave @BSF_India soldiers, who were battling Covid-19. I join millions of Indians in mourning their untimely demise. Condolences to the bereaved families. May God give them strength to withstand this tragic loss. Om Shanti Shanti,” he tweeted.

In an official statement, the BSF said, “Prahari parivar is grief stricken with deaths of two BSF personnel during this pandemic. A critically ill patient died who had contracted infection of Covid-19 while visiting super specialty clinics for his treatment. Other BSF man died on Monday, at Safdarjung hospital, where he was admitted on May 3. From normal ward he was shifted to ICU on 4th May. After his death, prior to postmortem, COVID-19 test was done and result come positive by late night of 6th May Wednesday.”

“DG BSF and all ranks mourn the untimely demise of the corona warriors of BSF. BSF fraternity conveys condolences and stands firm with the bereaved families,” it added.

BSF spokesperson Shubhendu Bharadwaj said most of those who got infected were deployed with Delhi police for internal security duties during the critical phase of Covid-19 pandemic.

The BSF has been aggressively tracking primary, secondary and tertiary contacts of all those testing positive and putting them under quarantine. All of them are then subjected to Covid-19 tests. Sources said what has worsened the situation for all the forces, including the BSF, is the fact that a large majority of the cases were asymptomatic and soldiers largely live in barracks where proximity is natural.

“So, if one personnel gets the infection and is asymptomatic, the virus will spread quickly through the entire barrack,” a paramilitary officer explained.

In Tripura, where over 30 BSF personnel have tested positive, the personnel are also facing rebuke from the general public. In one instance, after a sick personnel threw up midway to the hospital, local villagers agitated and accused the BSF of spreading the virus, sources said.

“While all instructions and protocols issued by MoHFW are strictly followed, it is pertinent to mention that BSF establishments have established well equipped quarantine/isolation centres as per the prescribed norms to prevent the contagion. The composite hospitals of BSF are dedicated COVID Health Centres (DCHC) and are diligently handling cases of BSF personnel,” Bharadwaj said.

