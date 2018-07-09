Two BSF constables killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Kaner

The incident took place near Marbeda camp when the BSF team was on an area domination exercise, according to P Sundar Raj, DIG Anti Naxal Ops. (Express photo) The incident took place near Marbeda camp when the BSF team was on an area domination exercise, according to P Sundar Raj, DIG Anti Naxal Ops. (Express photo)

Two BSF constables were killed in an IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Kaner district on Monday, police said. The incident took place near Marbeda camp when the BSF team was on an area domination exercise, according to P Sundar Raj, DIG Anti Naxal Ops.

Those killed in the explosion have been identified as Santosh Laxman and Vijay Nand Nayak, both from Karnataka and part of the 121 Battalion.

