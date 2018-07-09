Follow Us:
Monday, July 09, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector Sponsored

Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector
  • Two BSF constables killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Kaner

Two BSF constables killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Kaner

Those killed in the explosion have been identified as Santosh Laxman and Vijay Nand Nayak, both from Karnataka and part of the 121 Battalion.

By: Express News Service | Published: July 9, 2018 7:39:58 pm
Chhattisgarh IED blast The incident took place near Marbeda camp when the BSF team was on an area domination exercise, according to P Sundar Raj, DIG Anti Naxal Ops. (Express photo)
Top News

Two BSF constables were killed in an IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Kaner district on Monday, police said. The incident took place near Marbeda camp when the BSF team was on an area domination exercise, according to P Sundar Raj, DIG Anti Naxal Ops.

Those killed in the explosion have been identified as Santosh Laxman and Vijay Nand Nayak, both from Karnataka and part of the 121 Battalion.

More details awaited

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement