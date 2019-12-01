Two brothers gunned down in UP village

Police have increased deployment in Gautam Budh Nagar’s Rabupura village after two brothers were gunned down over a rivalry between two families that has spanned several years.

According to police, Gajender Singh (33), a farmer, and Akash Bhati (23), a powerlifter who was famous in his village, left home for an outing with two friends in two vehicles, a Creta and an Accent, on Friday night.

The cars were ambushed by a group of around eight men, who fired around 10 bullets into the vehicles. While both brothers died from gunshot wounds, their friends were injured and admitted to AIIMS in Delhi.

“It was a matter of circumstance that just one bullet hit each… but these punctured their heart, causing instant death. At this point, it is hard to pinpoint how the rivalry started. But it had been going on for years. The tempers were raised many times before, but never to this level,” said Ranvijay Singh, SP Rural, Gautam Budh Nagar.

“The accused, many of whom are related, have fled. One person has been arrested,” said Vineet Chaudhary, SHO Rabupura. “It appears they have fought in the past leading to enmity. The family of the victims claim it was an ambush,” said the officer.

Sources said there had been friction between the two families because of financial reasons as well as a petty parking row around two months ago.

Police had to calm the victims’ family before the cremation could be carried out, an officer said.