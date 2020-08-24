Two brothers among three killed in clash over land dispute in UP

According to the police, Ram Chandar had moved court, which recently passed an order in his favour. (File)

Three people, two of them brothers, were killed and seven were injured in a clash over a land dispute in Jaunpur district’s Firozpur village on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as brothers as Ram Chandar (65) and Bajnath (62), who were involved in the dispute for over a decade, and their distant relative Ram Khilawan (62).

According to the police, Ram Chandar had moved court, which recently passed an order in his favour. A team of police and revenue officials then visited the village and handed over the possession of the land to Ram Chandar, said Additional Superintendent of Police (Jaunpur) Dr Sanjay Kumar.

On Sunday, the 65-year-old started construction work on the land. On coming to know about it, Ram Khilawan and his associates arrived at the spot, even as Ram Chandar’s supporters also gathered there.

A clash occurred after heated arguments, with both sides pelting stones and assaulting each other. The police went to the spot after receiving news of the violence, and used mild force to bring the situation under control. Sixteen people from both sides were detained for questioning. The injured are undergoing treatment at the district hospital. Their condition is stable, according to doctors.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.