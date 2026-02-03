Two British tourists served ‘leave India’ notice for pro-Palestine posters in Pushkar

Pushkar, around half an hour from Ajmer, is popular with tourists, especially from Israel, with some local places also using Hebrew in their storefront signs. (Credit: Pixabay)

The Rajasthan police have served ‘leave India’ notice to two British tourists after they allegedly pasted posters with the slogan “Free Palestine Boycott Israel” in certain areas in Pushkar, a popular destination for Israeli tourists.

Additional Superintendent of Police (CID, Ajmer Zone) Rajesh Meena told The Indian Express, “The tourists had come here on a tourist visa in January. They had come to Pushkar directly from Delhi. Since Pushkar has a lot of Israelis and also has a Chabad House (a synagogue), the tourists condemned Israel in the context of the Palestine-Israel conflict and pasted posters on the walls here. Our CID investigated and brought them in for questioning.”