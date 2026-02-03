Two British tourists served ‘leave India’ notice for pro-Palestine posters in Pushkar

The two, both in their 30s, apologised and were told that since they had come here on a tourist visa, they cannot indulge in political activities, police said

Written by: Hamza Khan
2 min readJaipurFeb 3, 2026 01:41 PM IST
IndiaPushkar, around half an hour from Ajmer, is popular with tourists, especially from Israel, with some local places also using Hebrew in their storefront signs. (Credit: Pixabay)
The Rajasthan police have served ‘leave India’ notice to two British tourists after they allegedly pasted posters with the slogan “Free Palestine Boycott Israel” in certain areas in Pushkar, a popular destination for Israeli tourists.

Additional Superintendent of Police (CID, Ajmer Zone) Rajesh Meena told The Indian Express, “The tourists had come here on a tourist visa in January. They had come to Pushkar directly from Delhi. Since Pushkar has a lot of Israelis and also has a Chabad House (a synagogue), the tourists condemned Israel in the context of the Palestine-Israel conflict and pasted posters on the walls here. Our CID investigated and brought them in for questioning.”

The two UK nationals, both in their 30s, apologised, Meena said, adding that they were told that since they had come here on a tourist visa, they cannot indulge in political activities.

Meena said that the duo is still in Pushkar, and if they don’t leave, further action will be taken. The tourists had got nine sheets printed at a printing press, which they pasted on the walls in Pushkar.

Pushkar, around half an hour from Ajmer, is popular with tourists, especially from Israel, with some local places also using Hebrew in their storefront signs.

Officials at the Foreigners Registration Office (FRO) in Ajmer said that the ‘leave India’ notice was served on Monday and that the duo has been asked to leave “at the earliest”. Sources said that the tourists have informed the officials concerned that they are in the process of booking their return tickets and will leave soon.

Hamza Khan is a seasoned Correspondent for The Indian Express, specifically reporting from the diverse and politically dynamic state of Rajasthan.

