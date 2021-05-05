Two suspected bookies arrested from inside Delhi stadium during IPL game

Two men, suspected to be involved in illegal betting, were arrested from Arun Jaitley stadium on May 2, during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The two were caught by the special staff of the Central district after they entered the stadium using fake identities. Both have been produced before a Delhi Court and sent to five-days police custody.

Additional DCP (Central) Rohit Meena said the accused have been identified as Manish Kansal (38), who was posing as housekeeping staff and Krishan Garg (26), who was posing as the health worker of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC). “We have lodged an FIR against them at I P Estate police station and recovered accreditation cards from their possession. We are now trying to find out the authenticity of the accreditation cards and how they got these cards,” Additional DCP Meena said.

Police personnel deployed at the stadium also shared the details of the arrest with the Anti-Corruption Wing of BCCI. “After monitoring their activities for around 45 minutes, both of them were taken into custody and they were questioned by the officials. They initially tried to mislead the investigators after cooking a false story and claiming to be an official, but after the sustained interrogation, they broke down. They confessed that they are involved in illegal betting,” a senior police officer said.