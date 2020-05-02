Two booked for attacking ASI

A case was registered under Sections 353, 186, 188 and 269 of the IPC. (Representational Photo) A case was registered under Sections 353, 186, 188 and 269 of the IPC. (Representational Photo)

Two persons were booked for allegedly attacking an Assistant Sub-Inspector near grain market of Narali village of Tarn Taran on Saturday.

ASI Sarabjit Singh suffered no injury in the alleged attack.

According to the police, two youths on a bike were stopped at the check post near Narali village grain market on Saturday. They were asked to show the curfew pass.

“Instead of showing pass, they attacked ASI and stopped him from doing his job. Two persons, Arshdeep Singh and Charanjit Singh, have been booked for the attack on ASI,” said Bhikhiwind DSP Rajbir Singh.

A case was registered under Sections 353, 186, 188 and 269 of the IPC.

A video of the incident went viral. In this video, a mob is seen standing on both sides of the road and some people are arguing. Four police personnel are seen in the video. During the argument, the ASI turned offensive and attacked one of the youths. The youths pushed back the ASI who fell on the ground. The ASI again charged back with his cane at the youths and both accused retaliated again.

However, the police claimed that the youths first attacked the ASI. The police said that raids were on to catch the accuse

