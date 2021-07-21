Two BJP workers, their PSOs held for faking militant attack in Kupwara

A senior police officer told The Indian Express, “We are coming up with full details of the incident in a day or two.”

J&K POLICE have arrested two BJP workers and their two personal security officers (PSOs) for allegedly faking a militant attack in Kupwara district last week. The BJP workers had faked the attack to get enhanced security, the police said on Tuesday.

Ishfaq Ahmad Mir, the party’s IT cell in charge for Kupwara, had faked the attack in connivance with party’s district spokesperson Basharat Ahmad and the PSOs, the police said. The BJP said it has suspended Ishfaq’s father Mohammad Shafi Mir, who is the party district president for Kupwara, till the probe into the matter is over.

A senior police officer told The Indian Express, “We are coming up with full details of the incident in a day or two.”

Late on July 16 evening, there were reports of a militant attack on Ishfaq while he was distributing relief in Gulgam village of Kupwara. He had claimed that he was wounded in the attack as one of the bullets hit his arm.

Soon, however, the police ruled out a militant attack and said a bullet was accidentally fired by one of Ishfaq’s security personnel and the other security man, taking it for a militant attack, fired some warning shots.

Later, the police investigation revealed that Ishfaq, Basharat and their personal security guards had faked the attack.

Police sources said the staged attack was an attempt by the BJP worker to “get enhanced security” and also to “attract attention” of the party leadership. The sources said the injury to Ishfaq was also stage-managed to make it appear as a bullet injury.

They said the accused persons, including the two PSOs, were presented before the court on Monday and sent to seven days police remand.

The BJP suspended its Kupwara district president Mohammad Shafi Mir as the matter came to light. BJP media in charge Manzoor Ahmad Bhat told The Indian Express, “We have suspended him till the inquiry is completed. The inquiry would be completed by July 25. The reason for suspension is the suspicion that his son faked the attack. The police are investigating.”

Bhat said Ishfaq and Basharat also breached the security protocol. “Usually, as per the security protocol, our leaders and workers are not allowed to move after 5 pm,” he said. “They said they had gone to distribute ration. But there was no need to go that late in the evening.”