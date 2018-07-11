Two BJP MLAs file police complaint against JVM chief Babulal Marandi

Days after former Jharkhand CM and JVM(P) chief Babulal Marandi approached Governor and demanded a CBI inquiry into allegations of horse-trading by the BJP, at least two of the six BJP MLAs, who had switched over from JVM(P) in 2015, have lodged police complaints against him.

A JVM (P) spokesperson, however, said Marandi was not scared by the complaints. The case regarding the switching over of the MLAs is being heard by Assembly Speaker. The JVM(P) chief has, meanwhile, produced a letter purportedly mentioning the amount paid by BJP leaders to each of the six MLAs who switched over — the total amount mentioned in the letter is Rs 11 crore.

