Two Bihar shelter home women dead

Police in Bihar on Sunday said that two women from a shelter home died at a hospital in Patna. A 40-year-old woman and an 18-year-old girl from the Asra shelter home died on Friday night in the Patna Medical College and Hospital.

Neither the police nor the Social Welfare Department were informed of the incident. A police team along with department officials visited the shelter home located in the city’s Rajiv Hagar area and have interrogated the staff. The cause of the women’s death was not immediately known.

“Two girls were brought dead on Saturday. As per protocol, we informed police and conducted postmortem. As they were brought dead there’s no question of ailment. Postmortem will reveal the cause of the deaths,” said the Superintendent at Patna Medical College and Hospital

At least 34 minor girls were raped at a shelter home in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district. The case came to light in July when the state’s Social Welfare Department filed an FIR on the basis of a social audit by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai.

Twenty-four girls were rescued from the shelter home in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria previous week after one of them informed the police that they were being sexually abused.

