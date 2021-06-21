Two arrested with 10 gm heroin in Mohali

A case under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Kharar (city) police station.

Kharar police arrested two persons and recovered 10 gm heroin from them. The accused were said to be involved in drug smuggling for a long time and were arrested while coming to Kharar to deliver the drugs to their clients.

According to the police, those arrested were identified as Bhupiner Singh and Sajid.

The police officials said that they received a tip off that the accused were coming to Kharar to deliver the drugs to their clients following which a police party led by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Jarnail Singh arrested both the accused and recovered 10 gm heroin from them. The arrests were made near Modern Valley.