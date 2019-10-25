Two arrested in Vadodara for impersonating cops, extortion

Two persons were arrested Thursday for allegedly extorting Rs 7,500 from a two-wheeler rider by impersonating policemen in Karelibaug area of the city.

Dilip Shah (38) in his complaint lodged at Karelibaug police station claimed that he was on his way home from work on Wednesday when two unidentified persons in civil dress, who identified themselves as policemen, stopped him and accused him of carrying fake documents and demanded Rs 7,500 as penalty. When the man tried to reason out with them, they snatched his money and fled the spot, Shah alleged.

The accused were later identified as Aftab Ahmed Hussain Sheikh (22) and Shahrukh Ullakhan Pathan (22).

Aftab has been arrested twice by the Karelibaug police and the Wadi police under charges of Prohibition Act, police said.

The two have confessed to committing similar crimes in the last three months on 36 different occasions and extorting between Rs 500 and Rs 5,000 a day.

According to the police, the two would first recce spots where the chance of them getting caught is minimal. They would then stop people and identify themselves as policemen and check their documents.

Even if the papers are authentic, they would accuse them of some violation and ask for money and then flee.

The accused have been booked under IPC sections 170 (personating a public servant), 384 (punishment for extortion.), 114 (abettor present).