Two arrested from Bengaluru three years after Kerala biker’s death in Jaisalmer

Three years after the death of a biker, who was said to have died due to thirst and hunger after being lost in the desert area near Jaisalmer district, the Rajasthan Police have arrested two of his friends, revealing a sinister plot of conspiracy and murder involving the man’s wife and friends.

In August 2018, Sumera Parvez, the wife of biker Asbak Mon had told the Jaisalmer police that Mon, who was in his early thirties, had come to the district to take part in the India Baja rally and she had later come to know from the organisers that her husband had gone missing after going to a desert area to practice, said the Jaisalmer police in a statement.

In her statement to the police, Parvez had said that she reached Jaisalmer following the disappearance of her husband and he was later found dead in the remote Shahgarh desert area. She had then said that she did not suspect anyone for her husband’s death.

After Mon’s family submitted a formal complaint alleging that he was murdered, the Jaisalmer police started investigating the murder angle, officials said.

“A case of unnatural death was registered and the case was about to be closed, when the SP Jaisalmer looked into it and directed further investigation into the matter after finding discrepancies. Thereafter, in December 2020, a case of murder was registered. One of the biggest clues we found was that contrary to the statement of Parvez that Mon had died of hunger and thirst, we found semi-digested food in his body. A person can’t die of starvation in such a scenario,” said deputy superintendent of police Bhawani Singh, who investigated the case.

He added that police also suspected that Parvez was involved in the murder because she was in Bengaluru at the time of Mon’s death and yet she could say that he had died of starvation. “Investigation revealed that the biker’s neck was broken which can’t happen if a man dies of starvation. Thereafter, we realised that he was murdered after his neck was twisted. We have arrested two of his friends — Sanjay Kumar and Vishwas SD for the murder of Mon.

The two accused were arrested from Bengaluru. Investigation suggests that there were several motives of murder including personal enmity and monetary transactions,” said DSP Singh.

He added that Mon’s wife Parvez is also an accused in the case after she was found to be a part of the conspiracy. She is presently absconding.