Two arrested for violence in Surat test positive

Two of those arrested for pelting stones at police two days ago at Vareli village of Palsana taluka tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. Altogether 200 people were arrested of which 30 were tested Wednesday. The reports arrived Thursday.

A large number of migrant workers hit the streets on Tuesday demanding that they be allowed to go back home in UP and Bihar. When they were stopped, they pelted stones at police. Three police vehicles were damaged in the incident. Police had to lob tear gas shells to disperse the mob.

Altogether 200 rioters were arrested by police and were kept in different police stations.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhargav PAndya said, “Two of those arrested tested positive on Thursday. We have shifted them to New Civil hospital for treatment. We will carry out test on others too.”

