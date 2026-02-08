Two arrested for gang rape of spa worker in Kerala town

Pathanamthitta Superintendent of Police R Anand on Saturday said two men have been arrested while four are absconding.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape of a spa employee at knife point in Kerala’s Thiruvalla on February 1. The police had taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and made the arrests after recording the statement of the survivor.

“One of the arrested accused, Subin Alexander, 29, has criminal cases against him and had been jailed under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act,” he said, adding that they will now recommend to the district Collector to send Alexander to jail for another six months under this Act.