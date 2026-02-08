Two arrested for gang rape of spa worker in Kerala town

By: Express News Service
3 min readThiruvananthapuramFeb 8, 2026 06:00 AM IST
Two men have been arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape of a spa employee at knife point in Kerala’s Thiruvalla on February 1. The police had taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and made the arrests after recording the statement of the survivor.

Pathanamthitta Superintendent of Police R Anand on Saturday said two men have been arrested while four are absconding.

“One of the arrested accused, Subin Alexander, 29, has criminal cases against him and had been jailed under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act,” he said, adding that they will now recommend to the district Collector to send Alexander to jail for another six months under this Act.

According to police, a group of six men led by Alexander entered the spa and demanded money from the victim and also recorded her nude videos.

“Police got information about the incident and took suo motu cognisance to start the probe. After collecting the details and recording the statements of the survivor, we registered the case. A special team will probe the case,’’ he said.

The survivor told TV channels that the gang stormed into the spa and sought Rs 50,000 from her. When she pleaded for mercy, Alexander dragged her into a room. “At knife point, he asked me to undress. When I resisted, he placed knife on my neck and assaulted me. After the assault, he also recorded my nude videos and sought Rs 50,000 from me. He also wanted the owner of the spa to pay Rs 3 lakh. Later, they took away Rs 2,500 from the counter and left. They also threatened me with dire consequences if the incident was revealed,’’ she said.

The CCTV visuals at the spa showed the gang entering the counter and threatening the woman.

The SP said police are also looking into the allegation that the gang was hired by the owner of another similar venture out of business rivalry. “We have recorded the statement of the spa owner and will look into his allegation,’’ he said.

Referring to local media reports that policemen were allegedly on the payroll of the spa owners in the city, the SP said stern departmental action had been taken against such personnel in the past. “A Dy SP will look into the fresh allegations,” he said.

Live Blog
