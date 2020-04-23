Two arrested for attack on Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami

Both Arnab and his wife Samia Goswami were unhurt in the attack. (ANI) Both Arnab and his wife Samia Goswami were unhurt in the attack. (ANI)

The Mumbai police have arrested two people in connection with the alleged attack on the journalist Arnab Goswami and his wife, Joint Commissioner (law and order) Vinoy Choubey confirmed on Thursday. Goswami has alleged that his car was attacked by two men while he was on his way to home from his studio along with his wife on Thursday morning.

Based on a written complaint by Goswami, an FIR was lodged at NM Joshi Marg Police station under sec 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of IPC.

Written complaint submitted to police by Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, after he and his wife were attacked early this morning in Mumbai by 2 unknown persons while they were driving home from their studios. pic.twitter.com/wTU1Dau1lC — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

The alleged attack took place a day after an FIR was registered against Goswami for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Congress president Sonia Gandhi during his TV show.

The Chhattisgarh unit of the Congress lodged a formal complaint against Goswami, editor-in-chief and founder of Republic TV channel, and accused him of “deliberately making inflammatory statements” and using derogatory language against Sonia Gandhi in his show.

In Maharashtra, state Youth Congress (YC) president Satyajeet Tambe said he had filed a complaint against Goswami in Sangamner and instructed YC workers to file complaints in all districts. In Nagpur, state Power Minister Nitin Raut’s son Kunal, a YC office-bearer, filed a similar complaint.

Journalism of filth! Deeply disgraceful that PM & BJP eulogize this brand of TV anchors.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/sSDuJQrRC7 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 22, 2020

In a video posted on social media, Goswami is blaming Sonia Gandhi for the attack on him.

Reacting to the attack on Arnab, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “We condemn the attempt to attack Arnab Goswami. We condemn every attack on any journalist. This is against democracy and it is really ironical that those who preach tolerance have become so intolerant. Therefore we condemn this attempt.”

“We appeal to the collective wisdom that this is undemocratic and as per present law Police definitely takes action if there is a complaint,” ANI quoted Javadekar as saying.

