Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Two Army personnel killed in field firing exercise in Madhya Pradesh

The Indian Army has ordered an investigation into the incident.

indian army“The Indian Army expresses deep condolences to the bereaved families of the soldiers who lost their lives in the accident,” said an Army statement. (Representational/ File)

Two Indian Army personnel were killed and another sustained injuries when the barrel of a T-90 tank burst during a field firing exercise in Madhya Pradesh’s Babina, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening, they said.

“During the annual firing at Babina Field Firing Ranges on October 6, a tank barrel burst… The tank was manned by a crew of three personnel. The crew was provided immediate medical aid and evacuated to the military hospital in Babina,” said an official.

“The commander and the gunner unfortunately succumbed to burn injuries. The driver is out of danger and under treatment,” the official said.

It is learnt that the commander was a JCO (junior commissioned officer).

The Army has ordered an investigation into the incident.

“The Indian Army expresses deep condolences to the bereaved families of the soldiers who lost their lives in the accident,” said an Army statement.

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 06:14:07 pm
