Two Army officers killed in Pak ceasefire violation in J&K

Two Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) were killed in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LOC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday.

The slain officers have been identified as JCOs Gamar Thapa and Raman Thapa.

A defence spokesperson in Srinagar said that the two soldiers were shot after an “unprovoked ceasefire” violation by Pakistan in Keran Sector on Friday. “…troops retaliated strongly. One soldier was martyred and one soldier injured in the enemy fire,” the spokesperson said.

The injured officer was shifted to the Army’s 92 base hospital at Badami Bagh in Srinagar for specialised treatment, but he succumbed to injuries, officials said.

Police sources told The Indian Express that initial reports indicated that it was a sniper attack. “Initially it seems to be a sniper attack. But exact nature of attack is yet to be known. It is being investigated by the Army,” said a police officer. Army sources said that the Pakistan army opened fire on 2/8 GR posts in Jamgund area of Keran sector.

“ChinarCorpsCDR & all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of Sub Gamar Bahadur Thapa & Sub Raman Thapa, who were martyred in the line of duty in Keran sector, Kupwara during unprovoked ceasefire violation by #Pakistan… & offer condolences to the family,” the Chinar Corps tweeted.