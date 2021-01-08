Two accused of thefts, snatchings nabbed; three motorcycles recovered

The accused were arrested by the police on Monday and were sent in police remand for two days. (Representational)

Panchkula police nabbed two men accused of carrying out multiple snatching and thefts.

The accused have been identified as Sumit Kumar, a resident of Barwala in Panchkula and Rohit Kumar alias Akash, a resident of Mullanpur in Mohali.

Police also recovered three stolen two-wheelers, including two bullets and a Splendour bike, nine snatched mobile phones and Rs 20,000 from the two accused.

The accused, who had covered their faces and were bike-borne at the time of the incident, had snatched a woman’s purse containing Rs 23,000 on September 13 last year. A case in the matter was filed under the Section 379-A of the IPC at the Chandimandir police station.

The accused were arrested by the police on Monday and were sent in police remand for two days. The accused were sent to the Ambala jail Thursday.