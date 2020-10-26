Two absconding murder accused held in Noida

Both the accused have been brought back to Ahmedabad on Sunday. (Representational)

The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) nabbed two absconding murder accused from Noida in Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) on Saturday.

The accused are identified as Atul Kahar and Sanjay Yadav.

According to police, Atul is wanted in the murder of Vishal Kahar in Chandlodia of Ahmedabad in 2019, while Sanjay has jumped parole after he was convicted and jailed for the murder of Liyaqat Sandhi in Madhupura of Ahmedabad.

“A team of ATS went to Noida and held the two accused at two separate locations. Atul has 11 cases of murder, assault, rioting and fraud against him, while Sanjay has one case of murder against him,” said a release by the ATS.

Both the accused have been brought back to Ahmedabad on Sunday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd