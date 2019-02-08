Two AAP councillors suspended after clash at east MCD

Days after violence broke out at yet another corporation house meeting, this time at the East civic body, AAP councillors Rekha Tyagi and Sajid Khan and AAP’s nominated member Hasibul Hasan have been suspended for the next two meetings. Several such incidents have taken place in the last three months — twice in the East corporation and once in the North MCD, with the latest being on Tuesday.

Advertising

Eyewitnesses said that the fight broke out after leader of opposition in the EDMC, Kuldeep Kumar, demanded an inquiry against a BJP councillor for allegedly making casteist remarks against Hasan. He also demanded that the video be played in the House.

“This led to heated exchanges, which turned into a fight… councillors from both sides clashed… and AAP leader Hasan broke a mike,” claimed a senior official, adding that for the first time, police had to enter the House to break up the fight. Police personnel are usually kept on standby outside.

Kumar, however, claimed, “The BJP councillors hurled casteist remarks at us… Police entered the House on their behest. They suspended us because they are in power and have the numbers.”

Hasan claimed the mike broke after he was “pushed” by BJP members.

AAP councillor Tyagi and EDMC mayor Bipin Bihari Singh received injuries, said an official.

After each incident, a committee had been constituted to fix responsibility. So far, no report has been released. “As a result, councillors from both parties are getting a free hand,” said the official.

Advertising

Last year in December, a fight had broken out at a special North Corporation house meeting, called at the Town Hall, to discuss development initiatives. Angered by a speech by leader of opposition, AAP’s Anil Lakra, BJP councillor Surender Khrub allegedly threw a punch at him, only to miss and hit AAP leader Vikas Goel instead.